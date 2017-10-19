Kenyatta - I Won't Hold Negotiations With Odinga

Photo: Jeff Angote/The Nation

President Uhuru Kenyatta with Nasa leader Raila Odinga at Mzee Jomo Kenyatta's 38th Anniversary Memorial Service (file photo).

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday said he will not hold negotiations with the opposition, saying Kenyans should be allowed to vote in peace on October 26.

Speaking on the campaign trail at Saboti in Trans Nzoia County, President Kenyatta warned the opposition against intimidating the electoral agency IEBC.

"There will be no sitting in boardrooms to negotiate and share government. It is Kenyans who have the right to decide who will be president," President Kenyatta said.

The President said those who do not want to participate in the October 26 fresh election were free to do so but should not curtail the rights of those who want to vote on that day.

COALITION GOVERNMENT

"The same way nobody is being forced to participate in the October 26 election, similarly no one has the right to stop those who want to participate," President Kenyatta said.

On Wednesday, Nasa leader Raila Odinga said he was ready for dialogue with President Kenyatta, but maintained that the agenda for such a meeting would be about free, fair and credible election and not a coalition government.

Mr Odinga told the media on Tuesday afternoon that his team was ready for such dialogue "as soon as yesterday" and vowed never to attend if it was about forming a coalition government.

"The impression has been created that it is me who is wants nusu mkate (coalition government)," he said in reference to claims by Jubilee Party leaders that he has called for mass protests to demand for a coalition government having lost in the August 8 presidential election.