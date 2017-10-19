18 October 2017

Kenya: Atheists in Kenya Rubbish Uhuru's Calls for National Prayers

By Nyaboga Kiage

Atheists in Kenya (AIK) have asked Kenyans to distance themselves from calls by President Uhuru Kenyatta to have Sunday October 22 as a national prayer day.

In a statement sent to media houses on Wednesday afternoon the atheists termed the calls by President Kenyatta as 'political gimmicks.'

"The calls which the President says will ostensibly focus on asking for God to guide Kenyans during this challenging period are nothing more than a political gimmick aimed at camouflaging the real challenge facing the country," read part of the statement signed by AIK President Harrison Mumia.

EMBRACE DIALOGUE

President Kenyatta on Wednesday morning asked Kenyans to pray for the nation, asking God to guide a country he said badly needed God's grace.

The president also called upon religious leaders to lead Kenya in the national prayer period.

AIK in the statement dismissed prayer as the possible solution to the problems the country was facing and instead asked the president to embrace dialogue.

"Instead of calling for a prayer day, President Kenyatta should initiate dialogue with all key stakeholders of the electoral process including his political opponents with aim of resolving the current political stalemate," read part of the statement.

