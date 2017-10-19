analysis

Newlands Cricket Ground has made progress in becoming more water efficient with its facilities, but it's at club cricket level where the impact of the drought will hit the hardest. By ANTOINETTE MULLER.

It seems the only person at Newlands willing to really discuss how Cape Town's water crisis is impacting on cricket here is the head groundsman, Evan Flint.

"You realise how much water you used to just waste," Flint tells Daily Maverick.

The main field of the ground has always been on borehole water, so not much has changed. However, even though there is no actual restriction on how much borehole water can be used, the City of Cape Town does ask for use to be limited. That has had a slight impact on how Flint and his team go about their job.

Both the outfield and the squares present different challenges. The outfield doesn't need that much love when there is the promise of rain around in winter, but when the rainy season in Cape Town is over, it starts to show very quickly.

"The pitches are a different animal. You can't really just water it two days a week for an hour a day. It needs...