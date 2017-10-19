Kenya: Prepare for Mother of All Protests, Odinga Tells Supporters

Photo: Silas Apollo/Daily Nation

Nasa leader Raila Odinga arriving at Kamukunji Grounds, Nairobi for a rally on October 18, 2017.

Nairobi — The National Super Alliance (NASA) leader Raila Odinga has called on their supporters to prepare for 'the mother of all protests' on October 26 while speaking during a rally at the historic Kamukunji grounds on Wednesday.

He said that protests are legal and guaranteed by the Constitution, therefore, no one should be intimidated even as he thanked his supporters for always going to the streets when they know tear gas awaits them.

"The right of the people of Kenya to protest must be respected," he said adding that "Kenya's freedom came from Kamukunji, that's why we chose this venue."

"Thank you for coming out to protests against IEBC. Shows you don't fear tear gas."

Flanked by co-principals Musalia Mudavadi, Moses Wetangula among other leaders, the former premier also reiterated that they cannot go to an election with the same people who bungled the August 8 process.

"Unless the 12 irreducible minimums we gave IEBC are met, there won't be any credible elections in this country," he said.

He called on investigating authorities to move with speed and charge 'criminals' whom he said messed up the last elections.

"Those who participated in the stealing of elections must be taken to court and charged," Raila said.

Wetangula took to the podium and challenged President Uhuru Kenyatta to embrace reforms within the IEBC since he is sure of his numbers.

"If Uhuru won the elections and he has the numbers, why can't he agree to the reformation of the IEBC?" he asked.

He took a swipe at some Commissioners of the electoral body whom he accused without naming of taking sides and are driving a partisan agenda in the electoral body.

"Akombe has come out to say there is a problem in IEBC. There are four Commissioners who are working with Jubilee to frustrate credible elections," he claimed.

"We want to know from the IEBC who were the people who messed up our elections. Without that, we can't have elections."

He reminded IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati to think about his legacy and those who have gone before him while making decisions.

"Nobody will remember the Commissioners who worked with Chebukati. If your position has become untenable, do the right thing and resign. To mitigate an injustice is to participate in the injustice," Wetangula implored Chebukati.

When Mudavadi took the stage, he urged Chebukati to be decisive in the face of what he called interference with the independence of the electoral body from higher powers.

"If Akombe has spoken and resigned and said no way she can be party to rigging again, and Chebukati has also admitted that it is impossible to have credible elections, then on 26th will be an opinion poll of Jubilee supporters," he said rousing cheers from the crowd.

On Wednesday morning, Kenya woke up to news of the resignation of Commissioner Roselyn Akombe who said the IEBC cannot conduct a credible election next week as currently constituted.