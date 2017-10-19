18 October 2017

Kenya Presidency (Nairobi)

Kenya: President Kenyatta Says He Won't Hold Negotiations With Opposition

Photo: Jeff Angote/The Nation
President Uhuru Kenyatta with Nasa leader Raila Odinga at Mzee Jomo Kenyatta's 38th Anniversary Memorial Service (file photo).
President Uhuru Kenyatta today said he will not hold negotiations with the opposition, saying Kenyans should be allowed to vote in peace on October 26.

Speaking on the campaign trail at Saboti in Trans Nzoia County on Wednesday, President Kenyatta warned the opposition against intimidating the electoral agency IEBC.

"There will be no sitting in boardrooms to negotiate and share government. It is Kenyans who have the right to decide who will be president," President Kenyatta emphasised.

The President said those who do not want to participate in the October 26 fresh election were free to do so but should not curtail the rights of those who want to vote on that day.

"The same way nobody is being forced to participate in the October 26 election, similarly no one has the right to stop those who want to participate," President Kenyatta said.

The Head of State thanked the residents for voting for him on August 8 and urged them to turn out in large numbers to exercise their democratic right in the October 26 fresh presidential election to ensure they secure a firm position in the Government that cares for their welfare.

"We have come to thank you for supporting us in the August 8 election and to ask you to turn out in large numbers to express your supreme will on October 26," President Kenyatta said, emphasising that the Jubilee Party stands for peace, unity and national progress.

President Kenyatta, who was accompanied by Deputy President William Ruto, also spoke on Jubilee's development agenda for Trans Nzoia County.

President Kenyatta said more roads have been constructed in Trans Nzoia and electricity connection increased now than during previous governments, saying voting for him on October 26 will be entrenching the development trend.

"We have laid the foundations for progress. We are keen to complete the work we have started for the benefit of all Kenyans," President Kenyatta said.

President Kenyatta also called on the residents to shun divisive politics, saying only in an environment of peace, unity and reconciliation - which are key tenets of the Jubilee Party - can development be achieved.

Before addressing the campaign rally at Saboti, the President and his deputy received to Jubilee Mr Martin Waliula, the Trans Nzoia Ford Kenya Secretary General, who together with other grassroots leaders decamped to Jubilee citing the ruling part's development track record in the county and across the country.

"We want to assure you that we will mobilise Ford Kenya supporters from Trans Nzoia to vote for you overwhelmingly on October 26," Mr Waliaula said.

Also present were Water and Irrigation CS Eugene Wamalwa, Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka, MPs Janet Nangabo (Trans Nzoia Women Rep), Michael Mbito (Senator, Trans Nzoia) and Didmus Wekesa Barasa (Kimilili) among others.

