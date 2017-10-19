18 October 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Kakamega Senator Malala Charged Over Poll Boycott Call

By Shaban Makokha

Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala was on Wednesday charged with incitement.

The Senator was accused of inciting his supporters on October 13 to boycott the October 26 repeat presidential election during a political rally in Kakamega town.

He is alleged to have dared anyone to take ballot boxes to Muliro Gardens.

The charge read that the words were meant to disrupt the October 26 repeat polls in Kakamega.

Mr Malala, who was represented by Lawyer David Masake denied the charges and was released on cash bail of Sh300,000.

Mr Masake accused police of ignoring orders issued by the High Court, prohibiting his arrest.

"My client was enjoying miscellaneous application from the superior court and showed goodwill by presenting himself to police in the morning, but the police detained him for hours irrespective of the orders," said Mr Masaka.

Present in court during the case was Lurambi MP Titus Khamala and Vihiga Woman Representative Beatrice Adagala.

The case will be heard on January 16 next year.

