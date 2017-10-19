Kenya: Leopards in High Spirits Ahead of GOtv Shield Final

AFC Leopards, now out of the SportPesa Premier League relegation zone, return to Nairobi Thursday evening from their two-day Machakos training camp, ready to face Kariobangi Sharks in Friday's GOtv Shield final.

The two top tier sides clash at Kasarani from 3pm with Ingwe players promised a windfall by the Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja should they lift the title on Mashujaa Day.

The final will be presided by a third place play-off between Vihiga United and Sony Sugar at the same venue.

Fans will part with Sh300 to watch the final from the VIP stand while those who will watch from the terraces will pay Sh200. Tickets will be sold outside the stadium on match day. The winner of the tournament, sponsored by GOtv, will pocket Sh2 million and earn the rights to represent Kenya in next year's Caf Confederation Cup.

Leopards' secretary general, Oscar Igaida said Ingwe players' morale is high after Senator Sakaja paid for their Machakos camp.

"We really appreciate Sakaja's three-week assistance where he has coughed close to Sh700,000 for the players and the technical bench's allowances," Igaida said.