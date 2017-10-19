Kenyans Told to Prepare for Heavy Rains

The Kenya Meteorological Department has warned Kenyans to brace for rains that are expected in several parts of the country until Sunday.

Deputy director Samwel Mwangi said the rains are expected to be pronounced on some days mainly in Kisii, Nyamira, Trans Nzoia, Uasin Gishu, Nandi, Laikipia, Nakuru, Narok, Kajiado, Kakamega and Vihiga, as well as the northeast part of the country.

"We expect several parts of the country to receive rainfall starting Wednesday and it might be heavy and localised. We are not expecting any extreme rainfall that might cause havoc," Mr Mwangi told the Nation on phone.

He, however, said the Coast, the southeast lowlands and much of northeastern Kenya are expected to be relatively dry once again.

FORECAST

In its latest forecast covering October 17 and 23, which was released on Monday, the weatherman says Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay, Migori, Kisii, Nyamira, Trans Nzoia, Baringo, Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo-Marakwet, Nandi, Laikipia, Nakuru, Narok, Kajiado, Kericho, Bomet, Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma and Busia counties are expected to experience afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

This will apply to several places during much of the forecast period.

The rains are expected to spread to counties to the northeast of the region covering the Lake Basin and highlands west of the Rift Valley from Saturday.

The devolved units are also expected to receive morning rains over a few places between tomorrow and Sunday.

SHOWERS

Interestingly, northwestern counties of Turkana, West Pokot and Samburu are expected to receive afternoon showers and thunderstorms over few places today and Monday, with the rest of the days having sunny intervals in the morning.

The department also said the region will experience morning rains over a few places and afternoon showers and thunderstorms in several places on the other days of the forecast period.

Heavy afternoon showers are likely to occur in areas bordering Uganda on Sunday.

Nairobi, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang'a, Kiambu, Meru, Embu and Tharaka-Nithi counties are expected to experience cloudy mornings with rains over a few places.

SUNNY INTERVALS

There will be sunny intervals.

The counties are expected to experience afternoon showers in a few places throughout the forecast period.

Several places are likely to receive rainfall today.