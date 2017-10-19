19 October 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Cricket - Markram Replaces Amla in ODI Squad

Proteas opening batsman, Hashim Amla, has been rested for the final One-Day International (ODI) against Bangladesh taking place at Buffalo Park in East London on Sunday.

Amla has been in prolific form in both the Test and ODI series against Bangladesh, with an aggregate of 492 runs in two Tests and two ODIs including three consecutive centuries.

Amla has been replaced by Proteas Test opener, Aiden Markram , who has earned his maiden ODI call-up following a successful Test debut.

Another option for the Proteas at the top of the order is Temba Bavuma, whose only ODI appearance to date came against Ireland in September last year when he scored 113 opening the batting.

The Proteas lead the series 2-0.

The squad will travel to East London on Thursday ahead of the final match of the series.

Play will start at 10:00 on Sunday.

