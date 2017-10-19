South Africa: Jean-Luc Starts for Sharks in Bulls Semi-Final

Sharks coach Robert du Preez has named his team for Saturday's Currie Cup semi-final against the Blue Bulls at Kings Park.

Du Preez made three changes to the team that lost 31-20 at home to Western Province last weekend.

In the backline, scrumhalf Louis Schreuder and wing Kobus van Wyk return to the starting line-up, with Michael Claassens and Odwa Ndungane moving to the bench.

There is just one change to the forward pack, with Springbok Jean-Luc du Preez returning to the starting line-up. He swaps places with Jacques Vermeulen.

Du Preez has chosen a 5-3 split amongst the replacements, having loaded the bench with forwards against a team that loves nothing better than physical confrontation.

Saturday's semi-final is scheduled for 14:30.

Teams:

Sharks

15 Garth April, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Marius Louw, 11 Sbu Nkosi, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Louis Schreuder, 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Keegan Daniel, 5 Ruan Botha (captain), 4 Tyler Paul, 3 Ross Geldenhuys, 2 Franco Marais, 1 Thomas du Toit

Substitutes: 16 Akker van der Merwe, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Jean Droste, 20 Jacques Vermeulen, 21 Michael Claassens, 22 Tristan Blewett, 23 Odwa Ndingane

Blue Bulls

TBA

Source: Sport24