19 October 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Jean-Luc Starts for Sharks in Bulls Semi-Final

Tagged:

Related Topics

Sharks coach Robert du Preez has named his team for Saturday's Currie Cup semi-final against the Blue Bulls at Kings Park.

Du Preez made three changes to the team that lost 31-20 at home to Western Province last weekend.

In the backline, scrumhalf Louis Schreuder and wing Kobus van Wyk return to the starting line-up, with Michael Claassens and Odwa Ndungane moving to the bench.

There is just one change to the forward pack, with Springbok Jean-Luc du Preez returning to the starting line-up. He swaps places with Jacques Vermeulen.

Du Preez has chosen a 5-3 split amongst the replacements, having loaded the bench with forwards against a team that loves nothing better than physical confrontation.

Saturday's semi-final is scheduled for 14:30.

Teams:

Sharks

15 Garth April, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Marius Louw, 11 Sbu Nkosi, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Louis Schreuder, 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Keegan Daniel, 5 Ruan Botha (captain), 4 Tyler Paul, 3 Ross Geldenhuys, 2 Franco Marais, 1 Thomas du Toit

Substitutes: 16 Akker van der Merwe, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Jean Droste, 20 Jacques Vermeulen, 21 Michael Claassens, 22 Tristan Blewett, 23 Odwa Ndingane

Blue Bulls

TBA

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Thousands of Police Weapons Lost in 3 Years

MPs furious at cops for not being able to look after their weapons Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.