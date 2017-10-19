Botswana: Transfer Not Disciplinary Procedure - Minister

Maun — Assistant minister of Presidential Affairs, Governance and Public Administration, Mr Thato Kwerepe has urged employers to desist from using transfers as punishment to employees.

Addressing public servants at Maun, he said they have received complaints from some employees that they were transferred to rural areas as punishment and that their relevant departments had forgotten them.

He explained that transfers were not part of the disciplinary procedure, adding that they were laid procedures for officers who are insubordinate.

Mr Kwerepe emphasised the need for transparency on issues of transfers, adding that the affected parties should be consulted on time and that government spent a lot of money on transfers.

"Transfers should be value addition not punishment and employers had to acknowledge efforts of the concerned officer's and make them feel that indeed his service is required at the new station," he added.

Furthermore, he explained that officers who were transferred on punishment do not deliver up to the expectation hence makes the communities suffer.

He said the communities have a lot of expectation from public servants as they believe that they could assist them to improve their livelihoods, but stated that it frustrates them when an employee becomes unproductive.

Mr Kwerepe said he was aware that some employees who are reluctant to go on transfers and that some connive with private doctors to write medical reports and warned those who do that to stop the practice as their employment could be instantly terminated after assessment.

Employees were encouraged to be honest with their employees rather than using medical grounds as an excuse.

On other issues, Mr Kwerepe also noted that overstaying of some employees was a concern as some had stayed more than 10 years in one area.

He said such officers end up becoming redundant. He said as much as employees were transferred, they should be personal benefits accrued to.

Public servants were also advised to refrain from corrupt practices and strive to maintain zero tolerance for corruption.

The assistant minister advised them to guard against bribery at all costs, noting that government is concerned about poor implementation of projects while some are left uncompleted due to bribery.

He also mentioned that low productivity, late coming and spending work hours on personal errands were examples of corruption. Mr Kwerepe said they were some employees who come late and knock off before knocking time and stressed that such should stop.

He said employees should understand that time is money, hence they should abide by the Public Service Act, which acts as a guide to public employees.

Source : BOPA