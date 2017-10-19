Botswana: MP Briefs Moiyabana Residents

Moiyabana — The MP for Serowe South, Dr Pelonomi Venson-Moitoi has implored residents of Moiyabana to utilise government offices in order to access government programmes.

Dr Venson-Moitoi said this when responding to questions posed by residents during a consultative meeting in the village recently. Residents decried the lack of assistance by public officer, noting that they were not able to benefit from government programmes due to the problem.

"You should make use of public officers as they are assigned for you. It is disheartening that most of you have to wait for a parliamentarian in order for them to be provided with service," she said. She advised them to also seek assistance from their councillors, kgosi and the district commissioner in cases where they felt they were not properly assisted by a public officer and also to report such officers to their supervisors.

Dr Venson-Moitoi, who is also Minister of International Affairs and Cooperation, said there were procedures which could be followed in cases where public officers were reluctant to offer assistance, adding that they should always take note of the names of the officer rendering assistance.

Dr Venson-Moitoi further urged public officials to work hard in assisting residents as such feedback was a mockery to government. The minister also briefed residents about the passing of the National Registration Amendment bill, the Deeds Registry Amendment Bill and the Tribal Land Amendment Bill which were passed by Parliament. On National Registration, she said the Department of Civil and National Registration would no longer charge false declaration for applicants who provided a place of birth which differed with one previously provided.

Dr Venson-Moitoi said he was dismayed that there were still some who did not have identity cards, and encouraged residents to ask those who have not yet registered, especially those at the cattle-post, to do so. "It is important that at this crucial time we all have registered for our identity cards," she said. She urged farmers who have herdboys at their cattle posts to make sure that their employees were registered. She said Parliament has passed the Tribal Land Bill which provided for land owners, amongst other things, the grant of customary land rights and introduced the land owner obtained title deed which would make it possible to obtain a mortgage loan. Dr Venson-Moitoi further expressed her regret for being away from her constituency for some time, adding that she had been engaged in other government missions which chaired the African Union Peace and Security Commission on South Sudan.

She said since it was President Lt Gen. Dr Sir Seretse Khama Ian Khama's last term in office, he was bidding farewell to other countries, and that she was also currently engaged with accompanying him in his visit to other countries.

Kgosi Mokopakgomo Kgomokgwana said his village had challenges of partners who cohabitated. He said it caused conflicts amongst the families concerned, especially after the loss of the other partner. He said fights erupt about the beneficiary of the inheritance. He advised residents to seek cheap ways of marriage, saying that customary marriages were ideal as less costs could be incurred on the proceedings.

Source : BOPA