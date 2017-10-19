Botswana: Kgosi Sekgoma Unveils Bobonong Tribal Leadership

Bobonong — Kgosi Mokhutshwane Sekgoma of Bangwato Tribal Authority in Serowe has presented kgosi Ezekiel Joel as the new senior sub tribal authority (SSTA) for Bobonong taking over from kgosi Mmirwa Malema who retired from service in September last year.

Kgosi Joel will be deputised by kgosi Dimakatso Patane who was elevated from headman of record to sub tribal authority (moemela kgosi), while kgosi Onketetse Serumola was appointed headman of record (kgosana) having been promoted from headman of arbitration.

Kgosi Sekgoma presenting the names at Bobonong kgotla on October 17, said the trio filled up positions that fell vacant after the retirement of kgosi Malema who occupied the SSTA post and the one created after the death of kgosi Adam Masilo.

He said the three names approved were nominated by the morafe during a kgotla meeting earlier this year in February. Further he explained that Bobonong kgotla has three established posts of SSTA (moemela kgosi yo mogolwane) ,STA ( moemela kgosi) and headman (kgosana) which he said are the area kgosikgolo's representatives and perform the functions on behalf of the latter according to the Bogosi Act of 2008.

However kgosi Sekgoma informed residents of Bobonong that titles of the bogosi must be clearly defined and that the appointed three were performing duties and functions on behalf of the paramount chief hence referred to as moemela kgosi in their appointments.

"I am here to present a person defined as moemela kgosi", but advised that people must respect them and said it would not be wrong to call them dikgosi as they perform duties and functions of the kgosi as defined in the Bogosi Act.

Kgosi Sekgoma stated that following the appointment, it was within their right to present them to the public and said the task to fill the posts were not easy as there were hurdles on the way.

He said the three dikgosi Joel, Patane and Serumola's appointments have been approved by the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development to perform the duties of the kgosi indicating that their appointment started on September 1. He called on residents to forget their differences and cooperate with the new appointees to enable them perform their duties.

To the appointees kgosi Sekgoma pleaded with them to respect morafe irrespective of their societal stature and be trustworthy at all times.

When commenting on the appointment of kgosi Serumola as headman in the kgotla, kgosi Sekgoma said as the appointing authority they did not err on that aspect explaining that there was a vacancy created when kgosi Patane was elevated to the post of STA from headman, which was done after consultation

He was answering some concerns raised by some people that during the February meeting they only suggested that kgosi Joel and kgosi Patane be appointed to fill the posts of SSTA and STA. However they commended the appointment of kgosi Joel, saying it brought closure to the long feud that has been ongoing.

Source : BOPA