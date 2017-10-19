Congo-Brazzaville: VP Arrived in Brazzaville

Brazzaville — THE Vice-President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman arrived in Congolese capital of Brazzaville , Thursday, heading Sudan delegation participating in the Seventh Summit of Presidents and Heads of State and Government of Countries of Great Lakes Region which is to kick off today amid wide participation of presidents and Heads of state and government of countries of the region.

Director of Vice-President's Office, Ambassador Abdul-Rahman Hamza said in a statement to SUNA that the Vice-President in addition to the seventh Summit of Presidents and Heads of State and Government of countries of the Great Lakes Region , he will take part in a Summit about Mechanism for Monitoring Peace and Security and Cooperation in Democratic Republic of Congo(DRC) and the Region.

He added that Sudan participation comes within framework of boosting cooperation among the countries of the Lakes region , referring to roles being played by Sudan at regional and international levels in this connect ion.

SUNA noted that the Lakes Region include Sudan, Rwanda, Burundi, DRC, Congo Brazzaville, South Sudan, ANGOLA, Tanzania , Zambia, Kenya and CAR.