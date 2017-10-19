19 October 2017

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: Cycling - U-23 African Tournament in Gestation

By Elizabeth Mosima

The Minister of Sports and Physical Education received in audience the Representative of Vivendi Sports in his cabinet last Tuesday October 17, 2017.

The first edition of the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations in cycling called "Tour de l'espoir UCI" will take place in Cameroon in January and February 2018. The revelation was made during an audience granted by the Minister of Sports and Physical Education, Bidoung Mkpatt to the Representative of Vivendi Sports, Robins Tchale Watchou, a former French international rugby player of Cameroonian origin in his cabinet last tuesday October 17, 2017. He was accompanied by a delegation from the International Cyclists Union (UCI).

Speaking to journalists, Robin Tchale Watchou said the purpose of the visit was to seek authorisation from the Minister to organise the competition. The competition which will be organised by the International Cyclist Union in collaboration with the Cameroon Athletics Federation and France-based Vivendi Sports, is expected to bring together 15 teams from Africa, Europe and Asia. He assured the Minister that the first U-23 African Cycling tournament will bring together close to 800 people in Cameroon and will be broadcast in 42 television channels in the world. Robins Tchale Watchou said it will be an opportunity for African athletes to compete with top athletes in the world and to participate in competitions at the world level. Also, Vivendi Sports will collaborate with the Cameroon Athletics Federation in the organisation of the 2018 Mount Cameroon Race of Hope to make the race the best in the world. Apart from that, training centres for athletics and cycling will be opened in the country to help athletes to improve on their skills.

On his part, Minister Bidoung Mkpatt assured them of the support of government and called on the visitors to work hard to ensure a successful event. Vivendi Sports is a European television channel interested in the promotion and broadcasting of sports events in Africa.

