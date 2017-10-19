Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) insists they will not be forced to recall Australia-based shooter Mwawi Kumwenda in the Malawi Queens squad that will leave for Fast5 World Netball Series in Australia this Sunday despite threats by some supporters to hold street protests.

NAM expelled Kumwenda for reporting late for training.

The development led to withdraw of head coach Samuel Kanyenda who protested against NAM decision to send parking Kumwenda.

But NAM general secretary Carol Bapu gave short shrift to the idea of Kumwenda returning to the fray.

"We've moved on from that. Mwawi is not part of the sqaud," she said on Wednesday.

"The morale in the camp is very high. Our focus is on the tournament," she added.

Stand-in head coach Mary Waya said the preparations which started on October 8, 2017 at Blantyre Youth Centre were progressing well despite some technical glitches.

"The preparations are going on well despite some technical challenges and misunderstandings.

"Currently we are doing final touches and we are happy that our players are gradually adopting to fast5 rules," she said

Waya added that some of the players in the camp were spotted during the GOtv Fast5 tournament.