19 October 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Billionaire Kidnapper Evans Changes Plea to 'Not Guilty'

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Vanguard
Evans.
By Olanrewaju Oyedeji

The billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike (popularly known as Evans), has changed his guilty plea to two counts of conspiracy and kidnapping to "not guilty."

Appearing before Justice Hakeem Oshodi of the Ikeja Division of the Lagos State High Court on Thursday, Evans pleaded not guilty to the charges of conspiracy to commit felony to wit kidnapping under Section 411 of the Lagos State Criminal Laws and also to kidnapping.

Both offences were said to have been committed on the 14th February, 2017.

Evans had earlier pleaded guilty to the two counts at his last court appearance two months ago.

Details later... .

Nigeria

Judges, Bankers Caution Against Use of Virtual Currencies

Judges, led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen and the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN)… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.