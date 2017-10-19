Zimbabwe: Maintaining Mental Health

column

Mental illness in general, is thought to be caused by a variety of genetic and environmental factors, which include, but are not limited to the following:

● Inherited traits: Mental illness is more common in people whose blood relatives also have a mental illness history. Certain genes may increase your risk of developing a mental illness, and various your life situations may also trigger it.

● Environmental exposures before and during birth: Exposure to environmental stressors, inflammatory conditions, fetal distress, toxins, alcohol or drugs while in the womb can sometimes be linked to mental illness.

● Brain chemistry: Neurotransmitters are naturally occurring brain chemicals that carry signals to other parts of your brain and body. When the neural networks involving these chemicals are impaired, the function of nerve receptors and nerve systems change, leading to depression and psychosis among others. There is no sure way to prevent mental illness. However, if you have a mental illness, taking steps to control stress, to increase your resilience and to boost low self-esteem may help keep your symptoms under control. Follow these steps:

● Pay attention to warning signs: Work with your psychiatrist or psychologist to learn what might trigger your symptoms. Make a plan so that you know what to do if symptoms return. Contact your psychiatrist if you notice any changes in symptoms or how you feel. Involving family members or friends to watch for warning signs is quite helpful.

● Get routine psychiatric care: Do not neglect check-ups or skip visits especially if you are not feeling well. You may have a new health problem that needs to be treated, or you may be experiencing side effects of medication.

● Get help when you need it: Mental health conditions can be harder to treat if you wait until symptoms worsen. Long-term maintenance treatment in some cases may help prevent a relapse of symptoms.

● Take good care of yourself: Sufficient sleep, healthy eating and regular physical activity are important. Try to maintain a regular schedule. Talk to your psychiatrist if you have trouble sleeping. Coping with a mental illness is challenging. Talk to your psychiatrist or psychologist about improving your copying skills, and consider the following tips:

● Learn about your mental illness: Get accurate information and include your family as this can help the people who care about you understand what you're going through and learn how they can help.

● Join a support group: Connecting with others facing similar challenges may help you cope. The visibility of support groups for mental illness is still very low in Zimbabwe an area we need to work on.

● Stay connected with friends and family: Try to participate in social activities, and get together with family or friends regularly. Ask for help when you need it, and be upfront with your loved ones about how you're doing.

● Keep a journal: Keeping track of your personal life can help you and your mental health provider identify what triggers or improves your symptoms. It's also a healthy way to explore and express pain, anger, fear and other emotions. I hope these few tips will help those with and without mental health problems to maintain their mental health.