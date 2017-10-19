19 October 2017

Nigeria to Increase Mobile Broadband Subscriptions to 50 Percent By 2020

Nigeria says it is committed to increasing the current coverage of the active mobile broadband subscription per 100 from 20.95 per cent to 50 per cent by 2020.

Mr Bolaji Akinremi, Minister Plenipotentiary, Permanent Mission of Nigeria to the UN, stated this while delivering Nigeria's statement on 'Information and Communications Technologies for Development' at the UN General Assembly's debate in New York.

Active mobile broadband subscription is the number of subscriptions to mobile cellular networks with access to data communications - like the Internet - at broadband downstream speeds of 256 kilobit per second.

Nigeria's mobile broadband subscriptions per 100 inhabitants increased from 1.0 inhabitant in 2012 to 11.7 inhabitants in 2016.

Akinremi said Nigeria recognised the direct impact of Information and Communications Technologies (ICT) on the wellbeing of Nigerians.

"The Government of Nigeria recognises the reality that Information and Communications Technologies has direct impact on the nation's ability to improve the economic wellbeing of its people.

"The Government of Nigeria is committed to facilitating universal availability and cost-effective access to communications infrastructure and promoting utilisation of ICT in all spheres of life.

"Nigeria is committed to achieving cutting-edge global ICT standards, encourage rapid ICT penetration among all socio-economic levels.

"The Government of Nigeria is also committed to increasing the current coverage of the active mobile broadband subscription per 100 from 20.95 per cent to 50 per cent by 2020.

"Nigeria is committed to promoting and encouraging local production of ICT hard and software so as to reduce import dependence and generate foreign exchange by exporting to the regional and continental markets".

He said that involving developing countries in the ICT revolution would bridge the wide gap of access to information among people.

According to him, if the information gap keeps widening, the possibility of attaining sustainable development by 2030 is not certain.

"It is in this vein that Nigeria further calls on Member States to consider giving Information and Communications Technologies a pride of place in the education curriculum.

"By so doing, they will undoubted bridge the digital divide," Akinremi said. (NAN)

