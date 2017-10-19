Religious Affairs Minister Godfridah Sumaili has said the Government is concerned at the increase in crimes of passion happening across the country.

Rev Sumaili said the increase in the number of gender-based violence and defilement cases was an abomination and a source of great concern for the country and one of the reasons her ministry was established- to inculcate Christian values and principles into the citizenry.

She noted with concern the increase in drug and alcohol abuse among the young people, a matter that also needed the efforts of various ministries and the community to ensure it was tackled.

"We are working with other Government ministries, NGOs and traditional leaders at the grassroots to ensure that we reach out to our youths and normalize the situation and to ensure the values we have given ourselves are actualized," she said.

Rev Sumaili said the country needed intervention and called upon the churches to step up their evangelism programmes and reach out to the people and families through the word of God.

She, however, noted that some of the people involved in the killings attended church, which meant there was need for the church to implore counseling programmes for couples.

She said Jesus was the answer and putting God at the center would see unity, peace and love prevail over the family.

She said it was important for the community to stand together and be their brother's keeper to fight the scourge by being vigilant and counseling people faced with marital problems.

She called on parents to instill values and offer guidance to children at a tender age through the strengthening of households citing the adage that 'charity begins at home', noting that the lack of jobs, excessive drinking and immorality were contributing to violence in homes.