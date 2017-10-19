Liberia's Opposition Political Parties Youth Wings Rally for Victory

Monrovia — Over 12 political parties youth wings, under the banner, "Association of Opposition Political Parties Youth League," has renewed assurance of supporting its kind in an imminent runoff election expected to take place in the country.

From the National Elections Commission (NEC) preliminary results, the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) is the only opposition political party in the group that is expected to show off for a possible runoff, which the body has promised their support.

The commitment was in recognition of a resolution previously signed by the various political parties youth wings in September, 2017, aimed at supporting a member that would go for a runoff to victory.

Political parties forming part of the association include, the Liberty Party of Cllr. Charles Walker Brumskine, Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction of Senator Prince Y. Johnson, Liberia Transformation Party of Rev. Kennedy Sandy, All Liberian Party of Businessman Benoni Urey, McDonald Wento United People's Party, Movement for Progressive Change of Simeon Freeman and the Coalition for Democratic Change headed by football legend George Weah, amongst others.

At a news conference held at the UPP headquarters in Monrovia on Wednesday, the Vice Chair for Operation of the Association of Opposition Political Parties Youth, Czar Mabutu Palay, said the move is geared toward redefining an understanding among them, in the face of a possible presidential runoff.

"The Association wants to restate its objective to support opposition victory in the 2017 Presidential and Legislative Elections."

"On this day we want to reaffirm our position that opposition victory is a victory for prosperous Liberia," Palay said.

He lauded his colleagues for upholding the commitment that witnessed the conduct of peaceful elections in the country.

The Association's Vice Chair for Operation said their decision has met the approval of the executive committee of his party, like other members of their association.

According to Palay, the Association takes seriously complaints coming from various opposition political parties most especially the irregularities put forth by the Alternative National Congress and the Liberty Party.

"The Association of Opposition Political Parties Youth League will not allow any of its member party concern to be dashed without due process."

"We will hold together," Palay asserted.

He further stated that one key issue that the group will not ignore are concerns flagged by the CDC over huge numbers of invalid votes.

According to him, it is evidenced that the electoral process was mark by fraud.

They have at the same time condemned the conduct of the just ended electoral process in the country. They termed it as bogus.

"This is the first time in the history of Liberia for an election to have over 84,000 invalid votes."

"That was due to some manipulations and some tactics that were employed to infuse somebody's selfish interest. We want to ensure that these concerns be addressed," Palay intoned.

The Association of Political Party Youth League believes 65 percent of young people in the country form part of the voting class and their decision to support an opposition will drive Liberia on the right trajectory.