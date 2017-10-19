Liberia: Police Set Guidelines for Protest

Photo: Boakai Fofana/AllAfrica

Police patrol ahead of the announcement of result.

The Liberia National Police (LNP) has issued a statement here, informing the public on guidelines that must be observed and respected in the organization of any demonstration, march or other events in the wake of pronouncement by opposition Liberty Party (LP's) youth wing that it will stage a non - violent demonstration in and around Monrovia to reject poll results.

While the LNP did not single out any group of individuals in its statement released Wednesday, 18 October, the LP has however expressed dissatisfaction over the results of the October 10 presidential and representatives' elections and ordered the National Elections Commission (NEC) to halt announcement of provisional results.

While presidential candidate Cllr. Charles Brumskine announces that the LP would file its case with the NEC, his supporters on the other hand announced on Sunday that would stage demonstration to show their seriousness in rejecting NEC's polls results.

95 percent of the ballots counted so far puts Brumskine at 9.8 percent, far below the two main contenders Sen. George Manneh Weah (39.0 percent) of opposition Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) and Vice President Joseph Nyumah Boakai (29.1 percent) of ruling Unity Party (UP).

Citing the New LNP Act of 2015, the police say prior to the holding of any special event in the form of Demonstration, March or similar event in the public place, the organizers must notify the County Attorney in the County where the event is to take place.

Where the event is to take place in Montserrado County, the LNP says the Minister of Justice must be notified of said special event not less than Seven days before the date of that special event. Under Section 22.86 (a), the Act says any person who desires to hold any special event in the form of demonstration, march or any form of protest or similar event in any public place shall notify the County Attorney in the County where the event is to take place of his or her intention not less than seven days before the date of the special event.

It says further in Section 22.86 (b) that where the special event is to be held in Montserrado County, the notification shall be sent to the Minister and consultations require by this section shall be with the Inspector General of Police.

Under Section 22.86 (d), the Act says where the County Attorney, in consultation with the head of Police in the County, has reasonable grounds to believe that the special event, if held may lead to violence or endanger defense, public order, public safety, public health or the running of essential services or violate the rights and freedom of another person(s), he or she shall report the matter to the Minister and request the organizers to cancel or postpone the special event to any other date or to relocate the special event.--Press release