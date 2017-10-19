Angola: President in Brazzaville for Great Lakes Summit

Brazzaville — The Angolan head of State João Lourenço is since Wednesday evening in Brazzaville (Republic of Congo), to attend the 7th Ordinary Session of Heads of State and Government of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR) on Thursday.

During the meeting, Angola that held two running mandates at the head of the ICGLR under former president José Eduardo dos Santos, is to hand over the chair to the host country.

Attending the meeting for the first time in his capacity as Angolan president, João Lourenço is expected to deliver a speech at the opening of the event.

According to the Angolan foreign minister, Manuel Augusto, president João Lourenço will assess the two terms Angola led the regional organisation.

At the end of the summit, a "Brazzaville Declaration" will be issued, containing recommendations for the region's development and political stability.

The 7th Ordinary Summit of the ICGLR's Heads of State and Government is going with the theme "Fast-Tracking the Implementation of the Pact to Ensure Stability and Development in the Great Lakes Region",

The International Conference on the Great Lakes Region groups Angola, Burundi, Central Africa Republic, Congo, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Sudan, South Sudan, Tanzania and Zambia.