Malawi's leading political movement Transformation Alliance (TA) has applauded Malawians who took part in the just ended by elections that took place in some parts of the country on October 17, saying the results which showed people rejected the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in five constituencies and wards out of six, is a a true reflections of the will of Malawians "under the prevailing economic and political winds".

TA Leader Moses Kunkuyu said in a statement made available to Nyasa Times after results of the by -elections were declared official by Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC).

In the run up to the elections, TA called on voters to ensure that they utilise the opportunity of by-elections to kick start the transformation process for Mother Malawi by voting for opposition candidates.

"This was not out of hate for the ruling party but for the love of the country. We are still convinced that when too much power is concentrated on a chosen few, the majority suffers. Such has been the case of Malawi when ruling parties have too much power hence our call for the redistribution of power in order to benefit the majority" said Kunkuyu in the statement.

"What happened in the elections is indeed inline with the aspirations of TA and the majority of Malawians. As we said in our statement, TA believes the central objective of the transformative politics that we need should be a massive cleansing, radical redistribution of power.

"From the political leaders to the citizens; from the executive arm of government to parliament; from the city Assembly to the local communities. Through decentralisation, transparency and accountability we must take power away from the political elite and hand it to the man and woman in the village," said Kunkuyu.

He added that the by elections provided the best opportunity for change and expressed gratitude that Malawians have made use of it.

Kunkuyu went further to congratulated the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) for emerging victorious and in particular President of MCP Dr. Lazarus Chakwera for providing sound leadership during the campaign period which was characterised by violence and intimidation.

"However, we would like to caution the elected individuals and the winning party against getting intoxicated with the power that has been deposited in them. We wish to remind them that the power belongs to Malawians and it has been deposited in them on trust. The nation expects them to perform in line with the aspirations of this country,"said Kunkuyu.

He DPP has its own style of leadership to blame and deserve no sympathy from Malawians.

"To Malawians, we say the journey has just started. Other parts of the country have spoken but in our own ways we all need to speak against the impunity, arrogance and corruption by those in power. Let not the cleansing spirit depart from us for the journey is still long.This victory can be sweet but if not handled carefully it can turn sour within a few months. Lets remain focused as a country and fix our eyes on the Malawi we all want" Kunkuyu said.

The by-elections were held in Nsanje Lalanje Constituency and Ndirande Makata Ward in Blantyre Malabada Constituency in the Southern Region and Lilongwe City South East and Lilongwe Msozi North constituencies as well as Mtsiriza Ward in Lilongwe City West Constituency and Mayani North Ward in Dedza North Constituency in the Central Region.