Liberia: Carter Center, Liberia Crusader for Peace Tackle Post-Election Violence

Monrovia — Liberia Crusader for Peace (LCP) with support from Carter Center says maintaining the peace in Liberia should be a priority of all political party leaders.

Ambassador Julie Endee says Political parties should engage the legal process and stay away from demonstrations.

She commended Liberians for a peaceful election, "We are excited with the peace in the country so far, but it has to be upheld and whoever wins must be respected by every Liberians."

Endee said the Peace Action Network (PAN) implemented by LCP is supported by the Carter Center in collaboration with the Swedish Embassy.

"The LCP is engaged with Community advocacy and we have intensified our work and synchronized our activities in 3 counties."

"It's because we don't want to go back to our ugly past, and the future can only be succeed if we all tackle violence."

Endee disclosed that LCP is working with Civil Society Organizations (CSO) in preaching the culture of peace as the country await the pronouncement of run-off from the elections commission.

She said they are contemplating on expanding the message to Lofa but finance is an issue.

"Peacebuilding is a continuous process and we have to continue the message."

"We are cautioning our people to refrain from violence, no one can declare election results except the NEC, and we urge them to exercise patience because we don't want to go back to our ugly past."

"We as a people must continue to dialog and engage one another for the peace of Liberia."

"I have witnessed elections protest and the tendency of people joining peaceful protests sometimes is far from what you as a head of the protest intends."

"So I recommend that positive dialogue and moving on to the legal system should be prioritized."

"The Kukatornon pledge should be said by all Liberians. I also appeal that we as Liberians should concentrate on the legal means instead of demonstration."

"You might have the rights to protest but women and children should be protected."

Ambassador Endee has condemned the alleged arson attack on the station manager of OK FM, journalist Smith Toby's home.

She said it is unacceptable to destroy what one works for, "it is an early warning. When people are against the civil liberties of a citizen, then they tell you who they will become if they ascend to power."

"We have our human resource department who are about to send support on behalf of LCP."

"The war is over and we must accept to live in a society, and you have to listen to someone criticism and faults."

She praised the media for its responsible reporting during the elections and urged that they uphold the ethics of journalism.