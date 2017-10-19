Liberia: Crusaders for Peace Hail Carter Center

The Crusaders for Peace, a local cultural and advocacy group, is commending the Carter Center for the level of support it has given Crusaders during the October elections process. According to the head of the Crusaders for Peace, Cultural Ambassador Madam Juli Endee, the Carter Center and the USAID have enable the Crusaders for Peace to carry peace messages in Grand Cape Mount, Nimba and Montserrado counties.

Amb. Endee says the Carter Center and its partners (Ministries of Health, Center for Disease Control, traditional leaders, and Ministry of Internal Affairs) trained ... civil society women to talk about peace and violence free elections in Liberia.

She also thanks the Liberian government for giving them the time to do the work in the country. "We are about to hit Foya, Lofa County with the same initiatives," she says, adding that they traditional people and religious leaders are waiting for the initiatives so they can benefit as Liberian.

Meanwhile, Madam Endee calls on supporters of political parties to wait on the results from the National Elections Commission because it has the final saying in these elections.

According to her, it is the right of every Liberian to seek justice through the legal means. She also expressed appreciation to the Press Union of Liberia for being at its best during these elections process. The Crusader for Peace also works with women groups in providing and building the

skills and knowledge of women in leadership, agriculture, micro-finance, small business management and loan as part of its women's empowerment and leadership program.