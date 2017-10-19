Liberia: Defeated Candidate Urges Hanson Kiazolu

A defeated representative candidate from the 10 October elections in Montserrado County Electoral District #17, Joseph J. Brown, is calling on the winner of the district Mr. Hanson Kiazolu to unite residents there.

Speaking Wednesday on the "Red Morning Show" a live broadcast hosted on Red Power FM, he says it's time Mr. Kiazolu put politics aside and unite the people to strategize for development to come to the district. According to him, on Election Day, Kiazolu allegedly planted people at various polling places with money to entice electorate to vote for him (Kiazolu).

He further claims when Kiazlou served as Comptroller General at the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, he did nothing for the people of district #17.

Brown continues that when he went to the United State, he lobbied for seven caterpillars for the district and is willing to turn the machines over to the Representative-elect but notes that Kiazolu must promise that they will be used to develop the district. When contacted, the Media and Communication Specialist for Representative-elect, Edwin Diggs Jarlebah argues that in every democratic space, there are always detractors, who don't mean well for the people, but only criticize those with good intentions.

Edwin continues that the campaign team of Kiazolu strategically planned before he went to the poll, so there was no need to induce voters to elect him as it is being claimed.

He says Kiazolu was elected based on his works in the district, not on the basis of political inducement, adding that Brown is not a man to take serious because he dismally performed in the race as a result of weak strategy employed during the campaign period.