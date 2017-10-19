Liberia: Five Incumbent Lawmakers Defeated

Photo: Liberian Legislature

The Capitol Building houses the Liberian legislature

Provisional results announced by the National Elections Commission (NEC) indicate that five of Bong County seven representatives have lost their seats at the National Legislature.

Representatives Prince Moye and Edward Karfiah of Districts two and five respectively were the two incumbents who retained their seats.

In District One, incumbent Tokpa Mulbah of the People's Unification Party lost to Albert Hills Jr., of the All Liberian Party.

Votes tallied from all 77 polling places in the district put Hills ahead with 7,523 votes, while Mulbah finished in fourth position with 2,804.

In District Three, Representative George Mulbah, who was seeking a third term was defeated by Marvin Cole, a former Mayor of Gbarnga, who was dismissed by President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf late last year barely three months after his appointment.

Cole, a candidate on the ticket of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), secured 5,899 votes at all 76 polling places in the district, while Mulbah of the People's Unification Party, received 1,876,finishing in the fifth position.

Unity Party's Robert Womba got 4,232 of the votes counted from the 70 polling places in District Four, while incumbent Lester Paye of the Alternative National Congress (ANC), garnered 3,471, emerging in the second position.

Independent candidate Moimah Briggs Mensah overwhelmed District Six incumbent Adam Bill Corneh with 6,210 votes at all 66 polling stations whereas Corneh, a CDC candidate, sealed the fourth position with 1,279 votes.

In District Seven, All Liberian Party's Papa Kolleh beat incumbent Corpu Barclay of the Unity Party 3,791 to 1,882 votes of the tally done at the 75 polling places in the district.