19 October 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: DPC, Two Other Officers Injured in Rukungiri Age Limit Protests

By Edson Kinene

Rukungiri District police commander Richard Emuna and two other officers were on Wednesday injured in running battles with the Opposition supporters.

Sources within the police say the DPC and his other officers got hurt as age limit protestors pelted stones at them.

Kigezi Regional Police commander Denis Namuwoza said DPC Emuna sustained injuries on the hand and leg while the Community Liaison officer, Assistant Inspector of Police Barugahare sustained an injury on the eye and he has been referred to Mbarara Hospital.

"I have been told that the eye will be removed," Mr Namuwoza said.

This was during the running battles between the police and the enthusiastic supporters of FDC party.

The protestors removed the police metal barricade on the road and asked Dr Besigye to advance to the stadium amidst loud cheers and threatening rain.

Meanwhile, one person identified as Edison Nasasira alias Kakuru, 22 and resident Kafunjo cell, Eastern division in Rukungiri Municipality was killed in an exchange between the protestors and armed police officers.

While eye witnesses say Nasasira was shot on the head, police insist he was hit by a stone from his fellow protestors.

