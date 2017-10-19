Uganda: Six Hospitalised With Gunshot Wounds Following Rukungiri Chaos

Rukungiri — A total of six people have been admitted to St Karoli Lwanga hospital- Nyakibale with severe gunshot wounds following a scuffle that occurred in Rukungiri District on Wednesday when police clashed with age Opposition supporters.

The injured have been identified as Aijukira Junior, 18, resident of Rwakabengo who was shot in the leg; Farouk Bangirana, 28, resident of Nyakagyeme who was shot in the right thigh and genitals; Turyomunsi Julius, 29, resident of Nyakagyeme who was shot in the back; Muhwezi Christopher, 29, resident of Kyatoko who was shot in the stomach; and Ayrasingura Davison, 20, a resident of Nyarushanje who hit by a tear gas canister on the face.

However, the sixth one Muhumuza Narsi, 20, a resident of Nyakagyeme is said to have involved in an accident.

The In charge causalities ward, Mr Beneth Twongyeirwe says all were severely injured but they are improving.

"When they were brought in last night after the incident, they were badly off but they are showing signs of improvement," he said.

Chaos erupted in Rukungiri when Police firing live bullets and tear gas to disperse FDC supporters who had turned up for the party presidential candidate Patrick Amuriat Oboi's rally. Supporters braved teargas and live bullets and started pelting stones at police officers.

Mr Amuriat was expected to hold his campaign rally in Rukungiri main stadium on Wednesday to solicit votes ahead of the party presidential election.

Early in the morning officers commanded by the District Police Commander Richard Emuna blocked the access to the main stadium that is located in Rwakabengo ward southern division saying Mr Amuriat had not asked for permission to hold any rally in the stadium.

Mr Bangirana told this reporter he was holding onto former presidential contender Dr Kizza Besigye's car when he got shot.

" I was holding on behind Besigye's car as they shot tear gas. As I moved to clear my eyes, a police officer shot me in the right in the right thigh and genitals. I was brought here by Boda Boda riders and don't know what happened next after there," he said.

During the scuffle, DPC Emuna, police community liaison officer AIP Barugahare and another unidentified officer also got injured.

Sources within the police say the DPC and three of his other officers got hurt as supporters pelted stones at them.

Mr Elly Maate, the Kigezi region Police spokesperson said investigations are underway to establish how the victims were injured.