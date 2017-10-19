Ethiopia: British Ambassador Visits Children's Hospital and Recovery Centre

press release

London — HMA Susanna Moorehead was able to see CURE Hospital and Alemachen recovery centre support each other to give hope to children with disabilities.

On 18 October, British Ambassador to Ethiopia Susanna Moorehead visits CURE Hospital and Alemachen recovery centre.

Ambassador Moorehead was able to see children with disabilities who have travelled from across Ethiopia to get Orthopaedic surgery at the CURE hospital. She handed over a small donation from the British Embassy to Alemachen that will help improve the well being of the children.

The Ambassador visited children's recovery home and physiotherapy rooms at Alemachen. She also met three British Doctors working at the CURE hospital operating on children with significant disabilities.

The hospital provides treatment for issues predominantly related to the consequences of untreated rickets, club feet and poorly healed fractures.

Alemachen provides recovery support services to the children who have undergone operations at the CURE hospital. Supported by volunteers and members of staff, the centre provides support to up to 40 children at a time.

Speaking after the visit, Ambassador Moorehead said:

"I'm pleased to see CURE Hospital and Alemachen support each other to give hope to children with disabilities from the poorest parts of society. I have seen how the children's lives can be improved by relatively simple interventions. British doctors making life changing operations for Ethiopian children is testament to the strong links between our two countries"

SOURCE UK Foreign & Commonwealth Office