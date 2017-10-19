16 October 2017

PR Newswire (New York)

Somalia: Foreign Minister Gabriel On the Attack in Mogadishu

Berlin — On 16 October, Foreign Minister Gabriel issued the following statement following the attack in Mogadishu:

I am deeply shocked by the news of the attack in Mogadishu and condemn this cowardly and devastating act of violence in the strongest possible terms. Our thoughts are with the very many victims and their families.

Germany stands shoulder to shoulder with Somalia's people and its Government. We will not let up in our efforts to improve the security situation and stabilise the country.

SOURCE Federal Foreign Office, Federal Republic of Germany

Somalia

