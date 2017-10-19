Kenya: Activists to Stage Protests in Nairobi Against Police Brutality

Nairobi — A group of civil society activists are planning to stage street demonstrations in Nairobi on Thursday over the killing of protesters by police in various parts of the country.

Activist Boniface Mwangi will lead the protesters who are against the killing of unarmed people in protests and want to petition the Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet and acting Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi.

The group wants police to provide security to the protests from Freedom Corner, through Kenyatta Avenue, Moi Avenue through to Harambee House and Jogoo House.

On Monday, October 16, a Form Four student was shot and killed during anti-IEBC protests in Kisumu.

A two-year-old girl was also left with a bullet lodged in the shoulder near her neck after she was shot as police repulsed demonstrators.