19 October 2017

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Larry Madowo Bans Miguna Miguna From His Show

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Chad Kitundu

NTV's Larry Madowo shocked his audience on Wednesday night by banning lawyer Miguna Miguna from future appearances on his Sidebar show.

In a highly charged debate, the two failed to agree over a statement Miguna made that seemed to be advocating for violence.

"For a revolution to take place, blood sometimes has to be involved," Miguna said as he was issuing his final remarks.

But he was immediately cut short by the host who would not let Miguna explain himself.

Miguna sharply responded that he had to be allowed to finish his final remarks uninterrupted.

"Don't call me back here if you will keep on interjecting when I am expressing my independent views," Miguna said.

To everyone's astonishment, Madowo told the vocal panelist not to come back to his show.

"If you are not going to answer my questions then don't come back to my show!" Madowo told Miguna as the two kept on arguing, before he abruptly ended the show: "We leave it there then."

Other panelists were Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen, Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jr and nominated MP Jennifer Shamalla.

After the show social media was ablaze with comments.

For

Miguna is like potassium, you put him on air and he explodes.. #sidebar

- ken Omondi (@moshonk) October 19, 2017

Thank you @LarryMadowo for ensuring that there is sobriety and deportment devoid of derogatory vitriol during #sidebar @ntvkenya

- Dr Andrew Suleh MD (@andrewsuleh) October 19, 2017

Against

#Sidebar

At this rate don't b surprised when u hear Miguna Miguna has been arrested/under siege for using the Queen's language "demagogue"

- Kowa Fredrick (@KowaTheGreat) October 19, 2017

#Sidebar @LarryMadowo is a socialite who found himself at the wrong place.Ask Hussein Mohammed or Dibal of AM LIVE how to moderate shows!

- Solonka Sampere (@sampere_solonka) October 19, 2017

@LarryMadowo which word would you prefer to DEMAGOGUE? "MY SHOW" rant do you own @ntvkenya & viewers?Be a good listener not censor #Sidebar

- Nanyingi M. (@Nanyingih) October 19, 2017

The only thing that has kept #sidebar alive is presence of @MigunaMiguna always

- mohamed welly Kenya (@Mohamedwelly) October 19, 2017

Kenya

Election Boss Reads Riot Act to President and Opposition Leader

Electoral commission chief Wafula Chebukati on Wednesday cast doubts on the possibility of holding credible elections… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.