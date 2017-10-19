Kenya: Larry Madowo Bans Miguna Miguna From His Show

NTV's Larry Madowo shocked his audience on Wednesday night by banning lawyer Miguna Miguna from future appearances on his Sidebar show.

In a highly charged debate, the two failed to agree over a statement Miguna made that seemed to be advocating for violence.

"For a revolution to take place, blood sometimes has to be involved," Miguna said as he was issuing his final remarks.

But he was immediately cut short by the host who would not let Miguna explain himself.

Miguna sharply responded that he had to be allowed to finish his final remarks uninterrupted.

"Don't call me back here if you will keep on interjecting when I am expressing my independent views," Miguna said.

To everyone's astonishment, Madowo told the vocal panelist not to come back to his show.

"If you are not going to answer my questions then don't come back to my show!" Madowo told Miguna as the two kept on arguing, before he abruptly ended the show: "We leave it there then."

Other panelists were Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen, Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jr and nominated MP Jennifer Shamalla.

After the show social media was ablaze with comments.

For

Miguna is like potassium, you put him on air and he explodes.. #sidebar

- ken Omondi (@moshonk) October 19, 2017

Thank you @LarryMadowo for ensuring that there is sobriety and deportment devoid of derogatory vitriol during #sidebar @ntvkenya

- Dr Andrew Suleh MD (@andrewsuleh) October 19, 2017

Against

#Sidebar

At this rate don't b surprised when u hear Miguna Miguna has been arrested/under siege for using the Queen's language "demagogue"

- Kowa Fredrick (@KowaTheGreat) October 19, 2017

#Sidebar @LarryMadowo is a socialite who found himself at the wrong place.Ask Hussein Mohammed or Dibal of AM LIVE how to moderate shows!

- Solonka Sampere (@sampere_solonka) October 19, 2017

@LarryMadowo which word would you prefer to DEMAGOGUE? "MY SHOW" rant do you own @ntvkenya & viewers?Be a good listener not censor #Sidebar

- Nanyingi M. (@Nanyingih) October 19, 2017

The only thing that has kept #sidebar alive is presence of @MigunaMiguna always

- mohamed welly Kenya (@Mohamedwelly) October 19, 2017