Kenya: Number of Listed Apartments in Kilimani Doubles in a Year

Nairobi — Supply of apartments in Kilimani residential area in Nairobi grew by 93.3 percent in the last one year from September 2016.

A study by research firm Data Fintech also reveals a growing appetite for three-bedroom apartments in Kilimani with unit asking price starting at Sh11 million up to Sh15 million.

The data was analyzed by the firm using 17,500 listings posted on property website BuyRentKenya.

On the demand side, three bedroom apartments experienced the highest growth of 66 percent while in Kileleshwa , a three bedroom apartment averages between Sh15 million and Sh20 million with demand standing at 71.4 percent.

Proximity to the CBD, schools and other amenities seems to be attracting buyers to these residential areas, the study says.

Supply for townhouses grew marginally at 11.7 percent while the supply of four bedroom apartments has grown by 7.5 percent in these two residential areas.