19 October 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: No Turning Back, Poll Must Take Place On Oct 26 - an Adamant Uhuru Maintains

By Olive Burrows

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta says he is open to having a discussion with Opposition leader Raila Odinga on the peaceful conduct of next week's poll but is categorical that he will not entertain the subject of their postponement.

In an interview with Chamgei and Kass FM earlier on Thursday afternoon at the Nakuru State Lodge, President Kenyatta said he would not stand for the citizenry to be robbed of their right to flex their muscle at the ballot.

"We can shake hands and say yes, that we as candidates are willing to accept the will of the people but there is no other dialogue other than that but that dialogue me as Uhuru Kenyatta, my deputy William Ruto, we are ready at any time."

He has maintained this position even as pressure mounts from a section of the civil society and religious leaders for the two leaders to adopt more temperate positions in the interest of peace and stability.

