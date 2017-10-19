19 October 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: October 26 Not Viable for Repeat Election - Civil Societies

By Jacqueline Kubania

A section of the civil society says October 26 is no longer viable for the fresh election, citing upheavals in the electoral body and a failure by the presidential candidates to agree to terms of engagement.

In a joint statement, 15 professional and civil society associations on Thursday said all the camps need to come together in dialogue to diffuse the current political crisis in the country.

HARDLINERS

"The heated political rhetoric and hard-line positioning by all politicians violates Article 81 of the Constitution and the economic well-being of this country and all our citizens. We ask all parties to hold talks and reach an agreement chart a way forward for free, fair, credible and peaceful elections," said the group.

However, a meeting of presidential candidates scheduled for today by the electoral commission was postponed and no new date has been communicated.

The groups included NGO Child Rights Committee, I Choose Life Africa, Chapter One Kenya, Kenya Medical Association, National Integrity Alliance, Siasa Place and Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacy and Dentists Union.

Others were Future of Kenya Foundation, Health NGOs Network, Mzalendo Trust, Africa Youth Peace Network (Kenya Chapter), Wajir Peace and Development Committee, Kenya Peace Conference, Shuleyangu Alliance and Transparency International.

IMPACT

They advised that agreements needed to be reached quickly so that people could move on from the election period, which has come at great economic and social costs on the country.

"The permanent election mode has negatively impacted our industries, schools, hospitals, public offices and homes. Our politicians must realize that the country is bigger than this election," they said.

The political crisis in the country continues unabated as both sides of the political divide remain firmly at odds and unwilling to cede their positions.

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati on Wednesday asked both Jubilee and Nasa leaders to stop harassing electoral staff, in the wake of the dramatic resignation by commissioner Roselyn Akombe.

She cited a compromised commission, intimidation and fear for her life as her reason for quitting her job and fleeing the country.

