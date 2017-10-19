Kenya: Kisii County Starts Search for Woman Missing After Building Collapse

A fresh search for a missing person kicked off on Thursday afternoon at the site of the building the collapsed in Mwembe area, Kisii County.

This is after the family of Ms Leah Kwamboka, who was working at the site, raised concern over her disappearance since the building collapsed on Wednesday last week.

TRAPPED

Mr Nahashon Mageto, her young brother, said they suspect that she is still trapped in the rubble because her phone was tracked and found at the site.

"We searched for her at the various hospitals where the victims were taken and at the mortuary but could not get her. That is why we requested for a fresh search," he said.

Kisii County Disaster Management boss Julius Tinega said the search at the building had begun.

KILLED

"We kicked off the fresh search a few minutes past 12 and we hope that we shall find the body," he said.

The four-storey building collapsed last week killing seven people and injuring 18 others.

The National Construction Authority (NCA) faulted the owner of the building for ignoring an order to stop construction.