19 October 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Kisii County Starts Search for Woman Missing After Building Collapse

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Nyaboga Kiage

A fresh search for a missing person kicked off on Thursday afternoon at the site of the building the collapsed in Mwembe area, Kisii County.

This is after the family of Ms Leah Kwamboka, who was working at the site, raised concern over her disappearance since the building collapsed on Wednesday last week.

TRAPPED

Mr Nahashon Mageto, her young brother, said they suspect that she is still trapped in the rubble because her phone was tracked and found at the site.

"We searched for her at the various hospitals where the victims were taken and at the mortuary but could not get her. That is why we requested for a fresh search," he said.

Kisii County Disaster Management boss Julius Tinega said the search at the building had begun.

KILLED

"We kicked off the fresh search a few minutes past 12 and we hope that we shall find the body," he said.

The four-storey building collapsed last week killing seven people and injuring 18 others.

The National Construction Authority (NCA) faulted the owner of the building for ignoring an order to stop construction.

Kenya

Election Boss Reads Riot Act to President and Opposition Leader

Electoral commission chief Wafula Chebukati on Wednesday cast doubts on the possibility of holding credible elections… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.