19 October 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Governor Ikpeazu Lifts Curfew in Aba

Tagged:

Related Topics

Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia has lifted the 10p.m. to 6a.m. curfew imposed on Aba on September 12, as a result of improved security situation in the commercial city.

Mr. Ikpeazu via a statement issued in Umuahia on Wednesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Enyinnaya Appolos, commended Aba residents for compliance during the period the curfew lasted.

The governor urged them to remain law abiding in order to ensure lasting peace in the city.

He thanked security agencies for their efforts during the period the curfew lasted and protection of lives and property in Aba.

The Abia Government imposed the dusk-to-dawn curfew, following clashes between some members of pro-Biafra group and the military.

The curfew was reviewed on September 18 from 10 p.m to 6 a.m.

NAN

Nigeria

Judges, Bankers Caution Against Use of Virtual Currencies

Judges, led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen and the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN)… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.