19 October 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: EFCC Nabs Federal Pay Officer for Alleged Diversion of N1.8 Million

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC said it arrested the Federal Pay Officer in Uyo, Akwa Ibom, for alleged diversion of N1.8 million.

A statement issued by the spokesman of the commission, Wilson Uwujaren, identified the suspect as John Shiftanure.

Mr. Uwujaren said the suspect was picked up on Tuesday at the Federal Pay Office in Uyo after its operatives "stormed" the place.

He accused the suspect of abuse of office and failure to remit the N1.8 million to the Akwa Ibom Board of Internal Revenue Service, BIRS.

"Preliminary investigation revealed entries in the agency's cashbook which showed evidence of payments made to the Federal Pay Office (FPO).

"But the payments were not reflected in the bank's reconciliation statement because they were not remitted to the appropriate bodies and banks/sub-treasury by the Federal Pay Officer, as stipulated in the financial regulations.

"Others also being interrogated for their alleged involvement in the diversion of the said sum include the Deputy Pay Officer, Mrs Obot Lucy, and the cashier, Mrs Ekanem Imabong."

Mr. Uwujaren said the case would be charged to court upon conclusion of the investigation.

Nigeria

Judges, Bankers Caution Against Use of Virtual Currencies

Judges, led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen and the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN)… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.