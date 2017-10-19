19 October 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Marx Starts for Lions in Currie Cup Semi

Tagged:

Related Topics

Springbok hooker Malcolm Marx will start for the Golden Lions in Saturday's Currie Cup semi-final against Western Province at Newlands.

Marx came off the bench in last weekend's win over the Free State Cheetahs, but he has been elevated to the starting XV in what is looking an increasingly strong Lions side.

Kwagga Smith retains his place at No 8 while there are Springboks in the form of Ruan Dreyer, Ross Cronje, Courtnall Skosan, Rohan Janse van Rensburg and Andries Coetzee also included in the starting line-up. Kick-off at Newlands is at 17:00. Teams: WP 15 Dillyn Leyds, 14 Seabelo Senatla, 13 EW Viljoen, 12 Huw Jones, 11 Ruhan Nel, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Dewaldt Duvenage, 8 Nizaam Carr, 7 Kobus van Dyk, 6 Jaco Coetzee, 5 JD Schickerling, 4 Chris van Zyl (captain), 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 JC Janse van Rensburg

Substitutes: 16 Ramone Samuels, 17 Ali Vermaak, 18 Frans van Wyk, 19 Jan de Klerk, 20 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 21 Jano Vermaak, 22 Werner Kok, 23 Damian Willemse

Golden Lions

15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 13 Rohan Janse van Rensburg, 12 Harold Vorster, 11 Courtnall Skosan, 10 Jaco van der Walt, 9 Ross Cronje, 8 Kwagga Smith, 7 Cyle Brink, 6 Len Massyn, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Andries Ferreira, 3 Ruan Dreyer, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Jacques van Rooyen (captain)Substitutes: 16 Robbie Coetzee, 17 Dylan Smith, 18 Jacobie Adriaanse, 19 Rhyno Herbst, 20 Marco Jansen van Vuuren, 21 Sylvian Mahuza, 22 Ashlon Davids, 23 Robert Kruger

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Thousands of Police Weapons Lost in 3 Years

MPs furious at cops for not being able to look after their weapons Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.