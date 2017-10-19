South Africa: Marx Starts for Lions in Currie Cup Semi

Springbok hooker Malcolm Marx will start for the Golden Lions in Saturday's Currie Cup semi-final against Western Province at Newlands.

Marx came off the bench in last weekend's win over the Free State Cheetahs, but he has been elevated to the starting XV in what is looking an increasingly strong Lions side.

Kwagga Smith retains his place at No 8 while there are Springboks in the form of Ruan Dreyer, Ross Cronje, Courtnall Skosan, Rohan Janse van Rensburg and Andries Coetzee also included in the starting line-up. Kick-off at Newlands is at 17:00. Teams: WP 15 Dillyn Leyds, 14 Seabelo Senatla, 13 EW Viljoen, 12 Huw Jones, 11 Ruhan Nel, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Dewaldt Duvenage, 8 Nizaam Carr, 7 Kobus van Dyk, 6 Jaco Coetzee, 5 JD Schickerling, 4 Chris van Zyl (captain), 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 JC Janse van Rensburg

Substitutes: 16 Ramone Samuels, 17 Ali Vermaak, 18 Frans van Wyk, 19 Jan de Klerk, 20 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 21 Jano Vermaak, 22 Werner Kok, 23 Damian Willemse

Golden Lions

15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 13 Rohan Janse van Rensburg, 12 Harold Vorster, 11 Courtnall Skosan, 10 Jaco van der Walt, 9 Ross Cronje, 8 Kwagga Smith, 7 Cyle Brink, 6 Len Massyn, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Andries Ferreira, 3 Ruan Dreyer, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Jacques van Rooyen (captain)Substitutes: 16 Robbie Coetzee, 17 Dylan Smith, 18 Jacobie Adriaanse, 19 Rhyno Herbst, 20 Marco Jansen van Vuuren, 21 Sylvian Mahuza, 22 Ashlon Davids, 23 Robert Kruger

Source: Sport24