Angola: France Wants to Make Angola a Top Tourist Destination

Mbanza Kongo — The French ambassador to Angola, Sylvain Itté, has expressed his wish to work with the Angolan authorities to make Angola one of the world's leading tourist destinations in the medium and long term.

The diplomat said so Wednesday during a meeting in Mbanza Kongo, northern Zaire province, with members of the local Social Hearing and Consultation Council headed by the provincial governor, José Joanes André.

The French ambassador underlined that some African countries which do not have the same potential as Angola, have become a destination for many tourists, thanks to a cooperation with partners of recognised experience in the field.

Sylvain Itte has been in the capital of Zaire province since Tuesday night as part of a three-day working visit to the region, which began on Monday in Soyo municipality.

The diplomat said that his country is interested to help boost tourism at Mbanza Kongo Historical Centre, through the training of personnel for the industry.

He said the first investment, which can leverage the sector, is the training of people in tourism, in which France has a long and rich experience it could share with Angola and the Zaire province authorities.

He recalled on the occasion that France comes third in investments in Angola, only second to the United States of America and China.

This is Sylvain Itté's first visit to Mbanza Kongo since his accreditation as French ambassador to Angolan about a year ago.

Angola's ancient city of Mbanza Kongo entered Unesco's world heritage list on 8 July this year, during a meeting of the UN body's concerned international committee held in Cracow, Poland.