Angola: Coffee Production Drops

Ndalatando — Coffee production in northern Cuanza Norte province has dropped from 900 tons in 2016 to 600 in 2017, according to the local department of the National Coffee Institute.

The head of the Institute in Cuanza Norte, José da Costa Neto, told Agngop that the fall in production was due to the lack of financing and replacement of old plantations that are over 50 years of age.

José da Costa Neto said that the institute has 1,000 coffee farms registered in the province, 700 of which are currently operational.

However, he said his institution is committed to creating nurseries with improved plants to distribute to producers to replace old fields and strengthen technical support for farmers.

Despite the commitment of coffee growers to raising production, the official said that the lack of bank financing is preventing the purchase of machinery, pesticides and other means required for coffee production.