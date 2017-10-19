South Africa: WP Pick Leyds At No 15 for Lions Semi

Western Province have made some changes to their backline for Saturday's Currie Cup semi-final against Golden Lions at Newlands.

There are three positional switches in the backline and just one change to the forward pack for the knock-out clash, which kicks off at 17:00 on Saturday.

Dillyn Leyds moves from wing to fullback, with Ruhan Nel taking his place out wide and EW Viljoen back in midfield alongside Huw Jones.

This means that Damian Willemse and Werner Kok feature on the bench along with scrumhalf Jano Vermaak who returns from injury.

Flank Kobus van Dyk is the only change to the forward pack which started in the win against the Sharks in Durban last week, with props Ali Vermaak and Frans van Wyk both among the replacements.

Western Province head coach John Dobson says his payers are determined to make the most of home advantage at Newlands.

"It is going to be a special occasion for everyone involved with a Currie Cup home semi-final at Newlands so we are looking forward to it," he said.

"The players have worked incredibly hard to get to this point and now the challenge is to make the most of this opportunity."

Teams:

Western Province

15 Dillyn Leyds, 14 Seabelo Senatla, 13 EW Viljoen, 12 Huw Jones, 11 Ruhan Nel, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Dewaldt Duvenage, 8 Nizaam Carr, 7 Kobus van Dyk, 6 Jaco Coetzee, 5 JD Schickerling, 4 Chris van Zyl (captain), 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 JC Janse van Rensburg

Substitutes: 16 Ramone Samuels, 17 Ali Vermaak, 18 Frans van Wyk, 19 Jan de Klerk, 20 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 21 Jano Vermaak, 22 Werner Kok, 23 Damian Willemse

Golden Lions

15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 13 Rohan Janse van Rensburg, 12 Harold Vorster, 11 Courtnall Skosan, 10 Jaco van der Walt, 9 Ross Cronje, 8 Kwagga Smith, 7 Cyle Brink, 6 Len Massyn, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Andries Ferreira, 3 Ruan Dreyer, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Jacques van Rooyen (captain)

Substitutes: 16 Robbie Coetzee, 17 Dylan Smith, 18 Jacobie Adriaanse, 19 Rhyno Herbst, 20 Marco Jansen van Vuuren, 21 Sylvian Mahuza, 22 Ashlon Davids, 23 Robert Kruger

Source: Sport24