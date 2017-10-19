The Gambia national women U-17 team on Tuesday 17 October 2017 returned home after beating their West African counterparts, Sierra Leone in the 2017 FIFA women world cup preliminary 1st leg qualifiers.

The team landed at the Banjul International Airport on Tuesday afternoon and was received by Gambia football federation women coordinator, Sainey Sisohore, and other Gambia football federation executives.

Speaking to this reporter coach Abdoulie Bojang, said the team's performance was good, adding that it is a young team and they are trying to build for the future senior national team.

Bojang added that the players are disciplined and hardworking, adding that the team's future is bright.

Coach Lie Bojang further said that these players are the children who are going to school and that the objective of a youth team was purposely for development.

Meanwhile, the return leg will be played on 28 October 2017 at the Independence Stadium in Bakau.