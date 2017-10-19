South Africa: Moore, Ackermann Earn Warriors Fighting Draw

Colin Ackermann and Eddie Moore both hit final-day tons as the Warriors earned a battling Sunfoil Series draw against the Cape Cobras at Newlands in Cape Town on Thursday.

The pair shared in a key 214-run second-wicket partnership - a fixture record - that helped erase a 171-run deficit at the start of the day and turn it into a 46-run lead by the time the two captains shook hands at tea.

It was an excellent show by the visitors, who started day four on 12 for one, facing an uphill battle.

Early wickets were key for the Cobras, but they did not come as Ackermann went on to make 105 (190 balls, 16 fours), which was his 12th career ton.

Moore, meanwhile, batted for 186 balls to make an unbeaten 101 (16 fours, 1 six).

It was the opener's seventh first-class ton.

The only bowler to pick up a wicket on the day was Mthiwekhaya Nabe with his one for 35.

