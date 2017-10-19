19 October 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Moore, Ackermann Earn Warriors Fighting Draw

Tagged:

Related Topics

Colin Ackermann and Eddie Moore both hit final-day tons as the Warriors earned a battling Sunfoil Series draw against the Cape Cobras at Newlands in Cape Town on Thursday.

The pair shared in a key 214-run second-wicket partnership - a fixture record - that helped erase a 171-run deficit at the start of the day and turn it into a 46-run lead by the time the two captains shook hands at tea.

It was an excellent show by the visitors, who started day four on 12 for one, facing an uphill battle.

Early wickets were key for the Cobras, but they did not come as Ackermann went on to make 105 (190 balls, 16 fours), which was his 12th career ton.

Moore, meanwhile, batted for 186 balls to make an unbeaten 101 (16 fours, 1 six).

It was the opener's seventh first-class ton.

The only bowler to pick up a wicket on the day was Mthiwekhaya Nabe with his one for 35.

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Thousands of Police Weapons Lost in 3 Years

MPs furious at cops for not being able to look after their weapons Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.