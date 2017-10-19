South Africa: AK-47 Used in Suspected Taxi-Related Killing in Cape Town

A man has been killed in Bellville in an incident possibly related to the taxi industry.

Sources, with knowledge of the attack, say an AK-47 was used in the shooting on Thursday afternoon.

They also said the shooting was related to tensions within the taxi industry.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana confirmed that a 63-year-old man was killed at 13:15 in Voortrekker Road, Bellville.

"According to reports, [he] was shot and fatally wounded by unidentified suspects in a white Toyota Quantum," she said.

No arrests were made.

Rwexana did not mention the type of firearm used in the shooting.

Sources have questioned the origin of the AK-47, which they say was used.

About two months ago, it emerged that 33 firearms had gone missing from two Cape Town police stations - the Bellville South station and the Mitchells Plain station.

These specific firearms, according to sources, had been kept locked in containers within locked storerooms.

In a leaked recording, from a source with close ties to policing, about what possibly happened to the firearms, it is claimed that members of the police's stabilisation unit booked out 20 R5 rifles in Bellville.

The source, in the recording, says unit members had moved around and, at one point, "forgot" the weapons, which had been in a container and which were allegedly now on the streets.

In September, Police Minister Fikile Mbalula said police officers had most likely smuggled the firearms to gangsters.

It was also announced in September that an audit of firearms at all Western Cape police stations was set to be conducted.

The Hawks are heading a massive probe into the illicit firearms trade in South Africa.

This national gun-smuggling investigation, named Project Impi, originated in the Western Cape.

It established that at least 261 children were murdered or wounded, between 2010 and 2016, with guns which were smuggled from within the police force to gangsters.

About 1 200 of these guns are believed to still be in circulation on the streets.

