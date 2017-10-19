South Africa: Committee Questions Legality of Gigaba's SAA Bailout

The Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Finance, Yunus Carrim, wants the Auditor General to decide on the legality of the recent South African Airways (SAA) bailout.

This emerged at a meeting of the Committee in Parliament this week where Minister of Finance Malusi Gigaba's R3bn bailout of SAA was discussed. The Committee received an opinion from Parliament's Legal Services Unit on the use by the Finance Minister of Section 16 of the Public Finance Management Act.

The legal opinion noted that Section 16 is intended for circumstances where good financial planning and management could not avert the need for exceptional or unusual expenditure.

Finance Minister's decision may have been unlawful, but it is for the Auditor General's Office to decide.

The use of this provision by the Minister of Finance for the reasons set out in the Report to Parliament and the Auditor-General does not appear to be exceptional or unusual as the expenditure was foreseeable and has been made in the past," according to a statement from Carrim.

While the DA argues that the Finance Minister's action was unlawful, the majority in the Standing Committee on Finance agreed that a special appropriation Bill may have been the correct way to authorise the expenditure.

The Committee was not disputing the need to prevent a default on the debt obligations of SAA as this would have serious prejudice to public interest, but questioned whether Section 16 of the Act was the right way to go about it.

"The majority in the Committee believes that the allocation to SAA could have been foreseen and should have been done through an Appropriation Bill, but accept that it was necessary to rescue SAA, otherwise there would have been a call on the total R16.4bn guarantee exposure," Mr Carrim said.

The Committee now wants the Auditor-General to consider whether the bailout should have been done by way of a special appropriation Bill and whether the use of Section 16 was irregular or unlawful in this instance.

Carrim wants the Appropriations Committee to consider the legal opinion and process this further.

"Contrary to what is being claimed by the Democratic Alliance (DA), the legal opinion does not conclude that the Minister's decision was definitely unlawful. It says it may be so, but it is for the Auditor General's Office to decide on this. We will now refer the legal opinion to the Appropriations Committee to process further," said Carrim.