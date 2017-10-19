Morocco: Suspect Products Seized Saturday At Dismantling of Terror Cell Used in Explosives Manufacturing (Interior Ministry)

Rabat — The suspect products seized in a "safe house" in Fez and in a car belonging to one of the individuals arrested in connection with the dismantling last Saturday by the Central Bureau for Judiciary Investigations (BCIJ) of an ISIS-linked terror cell are liquids and chemical powders that are used in the manufacture of explosives that the cell's members intended to use to carry out terrorist plots in the Kingdom, the Interior ministry said on Wednesday.

The scientific expertise carried out by the competent services on the suspect products seized in connection with this operation confirmed that "these are liquids and chemical powders that are used in the manufacture of explosives that the cell's members were planning to use to carry out their terrorist plots in the Kingdom," the ministry added in a statement.

The expertise has shown that some of these chemicals are used to speed up the explosion process and increase its magnitude and that the fire extinguishers seized are filled with explosive chemicals, nails and small pieces of iron in order to cause human losses and material damage, the source added, noting that the butane gas cylinders seized during this operation can be used as Molotov cocktails.

Expertise has also shown that other products seized are used to provide electrical charges to activate explosive device systems.

The ministry recalls that the dismantling of the terrorist cell led to the seizure of firearms (three pistols and two shotguns), a large amount of ammunition, tear gas bombs and two waistcoats intended to be used in the manufacture of explosive belts, bags containing toxic pesticides, electric and telescopic batons, telecommunication devices and bladed weapons.