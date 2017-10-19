Tanzania: Nicol Eyes Dar Bourse Re-Listing

NATIONAL Investment Company Limited (NICOL) Group has posted a slight profit increase in the first half of this year as it revives re-listing bid on Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE).

The mutual fund delisted from DSE main market some six years ago after it failed to fulfill set condition including failure to produce financial statement.

However, NICOL, yesterday published first half financials showing it has made a net profit of 2.52bn/- slightly up from 2.49bn/- of similar period last year.

The profit mainly attributed to investment activities that generated 3.27bn/- down from 3.47bn/- last year. And despite of realising 1.18bn/- in revenue up from 1.02bn/- it was chewed up by administrative and other expenses that amounted to some 1.6bn/- in H1.

Orbit Securities Managing Director Juventus Simon told the 'Daily News' yesterday that the results showed that NICOL is coming out of troubled waters. "Though, the real firm analysis and share movement directions will come after relisting NICOL to the bourse.

"The relisting will also open a channel of exit and entry that way the share price would be analysed," Mr Simon said. NICOL website informed shareholders of the coming annual general meeting slated for next month and one of the top agendas is issuance of dividends.

"We would like to inform [shareholders] that the decision on amount of dividend will be issued after discussion during AGM November 2017... ," the statement said. The results have uplifted the share gain in the H1 to 67/- slightly up from 66/- in H1 2016.

Early this month NICOL published 2017 financials showing a net profit increase of six times against the preceding year.

The mutual fund posted a profit of 8.67bn/- last year up considerably from 15m/- of 2015. The troubled private equity firm, which listed all of its 1.6 billion shares on the bourse in 2008, has 98.49bn/- in stocks.

It holds 6.6 per cent or over 33 million shares of NMB Bank, 1.0 million shares of Vodacom Tanzania, and 1.28 million shares of DSE company to name a few.

NICOL also has stake in two active subsidiaries namely Tanzania Fisheries Development Company (TFDC) and Tanzania Meat Company Limited (TMCL).